Baku World Chess Cup tie-breaks for the next round

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The World Chess Cup Baku hosts the tie-break of the sixth round (quarterfinal among men, semi-final among women) on August 17, Trend reports.

Participants in the World Cup, who drew with their opponents according to the results of two classical games of the round, play in it.

Today at the chessboard, we met: Arjun Erigaisi (India) vs. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India); Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) vs. Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria).

The opponent of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the quarterfinal was Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India). The Azerbaijani chess player played the first game of the sixth round to a draw, and in the second game he beat his opponent. The total score was 1.5–0.5 in favor of the Azerbaijani chess player. Thus, Nijat Abasov entered the semifinals, where his opponent will be Magnus Carlsen (Norway).

The first game of the semifinals will be held on August 19.

The starting list of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Chess Cup in Baku includes 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section. The World Chess Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup 2023 are streamed in both Azerbaijani and English. Up to August 25th, the competition will still be going on. The Cup has a $2.5 million prize pool.

The World Chess Cup takes place at the Marriott Boulevard in Baku.