Azerbaijan Seismic Service about recent earthquake in south of the country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred in Azerbaijan.

Director general of the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told Gurban Yetirmishli Trend in this regard that weak tremors occur in Azerbaijan every day. These are natural processes.

"An inspection will be carried out today to see which houses have cracks and damage. This is the work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. There is no probability of an earthquake with strong destruction. People don't have to worry," he noted.

Today, at 01:23 local time, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred in Azerbaijan. The Republican Seismological Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend that the earthquake occurred on the border of Masalli and Jalilabad districts.

The hearth lay at a depth of 22 kilometers. In nearby areas, tremors up to three points were felt.