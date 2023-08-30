Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society assures no menace to Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 30. There are no problems in the places where Armenians live in Karabakh, the President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Novruz Aslan, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"Our partners could ask why the Red Crescent Society was "late"? We have to determine if there is any problem there. However, I do not think that there is any problem with the places of residence of Armenians in Karabakh. This is my subjective opinion. However, there are certain conclusions drawn by our partners. Based on them, we also decided to show that we are concerned and that we want peace," he said.

A convoy of humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh reached the Aghdam district on August 29. Currently, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are negotiating with Russian peacekeepers regarding the humanitarian cargo.

Employees of Bloomberg, the BBC, Getty Image and other media structures arrived at the territory where trucks with humanitarian cargo are parked.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh, led by the Armenian authorities, have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly keeping the Armenian residents of Karabakh under "blockade", has created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly facing "food shortages". Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is hindering the peace process instead of following through on the agreements reached to resolve issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani side once again demonstrates a humanistic approach and sends humanitarian aid to citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.