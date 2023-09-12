Azerbaijan Football Federations Association issues statement on Armenia's provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has issued a statement in connection with the incident in the Euro 2024 qualifying match between the national teams of Armenia and Croatia, Trend reports.

AFFA strongly condemns the demonstration of the separatist regime's "flag" inside the stadium in the 35th minute of the Armenia-Croatia match held on September 11, 2023, within the Euro 2024 qualifying stage and calls on the Armenian Football Federation to take measures to stop such actions, which infringe on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic.

"We also state that this is not the first time something like this has been committed. We have filed and will continue to file our complaints with UEFA and other structures against all kinds of actions aimed at using soccer as a political tool, and we hope that UEFA will make a fair decision on this issue. Once again, we emphasize that sports games should not be a tool for political action," the association said.

It should be noted that in the Euro-2024 qualifying match between the national teams of Armenia and Croatia, the Armenian side raised the "flag" of the separatist regime on the pitch with the help of a drone.