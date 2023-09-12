International organizations need to condemn Armenia's actions - Ministry of Ecology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The damage caused to the ecology of Azerbaijan by Armenian illegal armed formations during the years of occupation is obvious, said Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Amin Mammadov, Trend reports.

He noted that during the occupation, the flora and fauna of these territories, including species listed in the "Red Book" (official state document about the status of rare and endangered wild animals and wild plant species), were destroyed through deliberate arson.

"We have always expressed and will always express our protest against this. International organizations should declare their position and condemn Armenia," Mammadov said.

Earlier on September 11, Armenian illegal armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, attempted, using a kamikaze dog, to commit a terrorist act against Azerbaijani Army servicemen on combat duty in the direction of Khojavand district. As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijani Army servicemen, the act was prevented.