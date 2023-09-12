AZAL launches flights from Baku to Minsk in October

The flag carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) launches regular flights from Baku to Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The first flight on the Baku-Minsk-Baku route is scheduled for October 1, 2023. The airline will operate flights 4 times a week.

The flight schedule for these flights can be found on the official website of the company www.azal.az. Air tickets are also available in the mobile application and from the airline's accredited agencies.

Minsk is a beautiful and historical city full of unique sights and cozy parks.