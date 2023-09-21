“Grace of Nature” International Tournament players act well – winner of competition

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. All participants of the “Grace of Nature” International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics perform well, the winner of the competition among gymnasts born in 2017, a pupil of the Ojag Sports Club, Asya Mahmudzade told Trend.

"To take first place in the tournament is a wonderful result. I am glad that the judges highly appreciated my performance. This is my first international competition, I tried to complete the program without mistakes," said the six-year-old athlete.

The young gymnast noted that all the participants were well-prepared for the competition.

"All the girls perform very well, so the competition is serious. It's nice that the audience supports us, encourages us, and all this inspires and motivates us for the best result," she said.

The “Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in four age categories representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan participated in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.