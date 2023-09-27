Azerbaijani Interior Ministry shares publication regarding September 27 - Remembrance Day (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry has shared a publication on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day on Facebook, Trend reports.

“We are inspired by the heroism of the people who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are proud of our martyrs," the ministry said.

Remembrance Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the second Karabakh war.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late September to early November 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, dated December 2, 2020, the holiday is held on September 27, the day when the war began.