Nar introduces “Closest to you” concept

Nar has introduced its renewed brand concept. The new approach is centered around three core principles: customer-centricity, affordability, and accessibility, all designed to bring us closer to our customers. This concept is highlighted by our new slogan, 'Closest to You,' and a vibrant, refreshed color palette.

By emphasizing Nar's customer-centric approach, the slogan 'Closest to You' reflects our commitment to our valued subscribers. The refreshing tone of our new green color symbolizes our dedication to positive change, transparency, and accessibility.

As a customer-oriented mobile operator, Nar is your reliable partner, always ready to meet the unique needs of each individual customer, guided by the principle of being 'Closest to You.' This customer-centric approach underlines Nar's commitment to remaining the preferred provider for those seeking accessibility, affordability, and a unique mobile experience.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.