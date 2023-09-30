Azerbaijan plans to design new houses in Zangilan's Alibeyli village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. It is planned to design 498 private residential houses and 2-3-storey buildings (144 apartments) for 2,568 residents in Azerbaijan's Alibeyli village, Senior Consultant of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Agil Gurbanov said, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

"At the first stage, it is planned to design and build 197 private houses for 772 residents. In addition, it is planned to design an administrative building, a community center, a guest house, a sports wellness center, a teahouse, a shopping center, a family wellness center, a ceremonial hall, a market complex and other non-residential facilities on the territory," said Gurbanov.

"In the village of Alibeyli, according to the needs of the population, it is planned to build two secondary schools for 462 students. At the first stage, a school for 143 students will be built. Two kindergartens for 160 places will also be built. At the first stage, a kindergarten for 50 places will be built. In addition, non-residential public facilities will be built in several places," said Gurbanov.