Full force training key to success - Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship's gold medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Full force training is key to success, winner of the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in the exercise with clubs, silver medalist in the program without apparatus among gymnasts in the pre-junior age category Yelizaveta Yefremova (Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics) told Trend.

"Satisfied with my performance on the final day of the Baku Championship. I gathered myself today and executed the exercises well. Competitive experience is crucial for athletes, and I'm glad to have the opportunity to compete," she said.

According to the young gymnast, the support of the audience has a positive impact on the athletes during their performances.

"When everyone is cheering and applauding, it's enjoyable. I get a little nervous right before stepping onto the mat, but I derive immense pleasure during the performance," added Yefremova.

In the 28th Baku Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in the "pre-junior" ball exercise, the first place was taken by Maya Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club), the second position - by Roya Alikishiyeva, and the third place - by Nur Sadigova (Republican Comprehensive Sports School).

In the programe without apparatus among "pre-juniors", Maya Kozachuk ("Ojaq Sport" club) won the gold medal, Yelizaveta Yefremova (Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics) took the silver, and Alina Kolesnikova ("Ojaq Sport" club) received the bronze.

In the exercise with clubs, the first place was achieved by Yefremova, the second position - by Kozachuk, and the third place - by Sadigova.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.

The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the "Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in 2008-2010).