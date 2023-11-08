Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 8 November 2023 19:45 (UTC +04:00)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A festive concert was organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani popular stars performed with a concert program, that was met with interest by residents of the city.

In honor of the third anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, Baku, including the Seaside National Park, as well as other parks and central streets, buildings and balconies of houses were decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors and banners the emblem of "Kharibulbul" and Victory slogans can be seen.

Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku organizes concert in honor of Victory anniversary in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more