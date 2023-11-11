Uzbek coach hails competition level at Int'l "Ojag Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The competition level at the 2nd International "Ojag Cup " in Rhythmic Gymnastics is high, rhythmic gymnastics coach of a sports school in the Almazar district of Tashkent Dilnoza Ubaydullaeva, whose students participate in the Cup in Baku, told Trend.

"In the Cup, strong athletes are participating, and each one strives to achieve her goals and outperform her competitors. Despite the high level of competition, the atmosphere at the competition is respectful and friendly, and this is a great credit to the tournament organizers who have created excellent conditions for all of us," she said.

The coach explained that four of her students are participating in the Ojag International Cup.

"Participating in such tournaments is important for gaining experience and testing skills. The tournament has left a lot of impressions, and participating in it will serve as motivation for the gymnasts in the future," she added.

The 2nd Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.

