Bronze medal of second Int' Ojag Cup to remind of first visit to Baku - Moldovan gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The bronze medal won at the second International Ojag Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics will remind about the first visit to Baku, bronze medalist of the competition in the hoop exercise among gymnasts born in 2012 (group B), athlete from Moldova Elizaveta Bodrug told Trend.

"When I was coming to the competitions in Baku, I was not thinking about the awards, the main thing was to present the program well. Now the bronze medal of the International Ojag Cup will remind me of the happy days spent in Azerbaijan," the young gymnast said.

The athlete from Moldova noted that during the tournament she completed two programs (an exercise without an object and a composition with a hoop).

"When you step onto the competitive carpet of the gymnastics arena in Baku, you feel the scale of the competition. I am glad that I had the opportunity to participate in this competition," she said.

The second International Ojag Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 13 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.

