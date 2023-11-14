Türkiye ready to share experience, knowledge in medicine with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Türkiye is ready to share its experience and knowledge in the field of medicine with fraternal Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Türkiye Cahit Bagci said, Trend reports.

Bagci made the remark at the opening ceremony of a seminar themed “Hospital management within the framework of compulsory health insurance” dedicated to the Year of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, in Baku.

"Today, we are discussing the expansion of ties in the academic sphere," he noted.

Speaking about Türkiye's readiness to share its experience and knowledge in the field of medicine with Azerbaijan, the diplomat emphasized that after this, academic exchange will be beneficial, especially in bringing Turkish and Azerbaijani institutions closer to each other.

The seminar was also attended by Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev, Executive Director of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov, the coordinator of the TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) program in Baku Fatih Yilmaz, the Rector of Ankara University Necet Unuvar, the Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Ankara University Emin Ozmete, and other guests.

