Armenians falsified Albanian churches in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The cultural heritage in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is the undeniable legacy of the Caucasian Albania, the Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community Robert Mobili said at the conference on "Heydar Aliyev's policy: tolerance", organized by the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Associations, Trend reports.

He made the remark addressing Armenians' claim that the Albanian Church, along with all cultural heritage in Karabakh, is Armenian, and accusations in their so-called "occupation" by Azerbaijan.

The cleric noted that Armenians falsified cultural monuments in Karabakh, committing acts of vandalism.

"Our environment is Muslim. Nevertheless, we all friendly live with representatives of other religious confessions. That is tolerance," Mobili emphasized.

"I believe that soon in Karabakh, azan [call for Muslims' prayer] will be heard in the mornings, and the church bells will ring at noon. This is the dream of everyone living in Azerbaijan," he added.

