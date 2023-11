BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Belgium-Azerbaijan match began with a mistake on the part of the hosts, as reported by Trend.

Initially, instead of the Azerbaijani anthem, the Swedish anthem was played.

Recognizing the error, the Azerbaijani anthem was subsequently played.

Today, the Azerbaijani national soccer team faces Belgium in the EURO 2024 qualifying round, with the match unfolding at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.