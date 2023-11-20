NAM conference to foster dev't of women's rights - Cambodia official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku will foster the development of women's rights in the NAM member countries, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Women's Affairs of Cambodia Man Chenda said during her speech at the event, Trend reports.

“Cambodia has mechanisms related to the participation of women in social and political life," she noted.

"We have a technical working group on gender issues. A common action group has also been formed to carry out tasks related to gender issues. Women's empowerment is at the forefront of our politics," the official added.

The conference is being held in Baku under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), on the basis of initiatives announced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

