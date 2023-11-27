Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan reveals new phishing attacks on its citizens from Armenian hackers (PHOTO)

Society Materials 27 November 2023
Azerbaijan reveals new phishing attacks on its citizens from Armenian hackers (PHOTO)

Ilgar Shabanov
Ilgar Shabanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijani State Service for Special Communications and Information Security has detected new phishing attacks by Armenian hacker groups targeting Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports.

The service noted that by creating websites selling fake tickets to various theaters and performances, the citizens get deceived through usage of new methods to steal funds off bank cards.

"We urge citizens to be vigilant in such cases, to purchase tickets only from official websites," the service added.

