Innovation Summit is being held with the sponsorship of Bakcell (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the country's largest private mobile operator, has once again supported innovation as a "Speed and Telecom Partner" of the “InMerge Innovation Summit."

With Bakcell serving as the anchor sponsor, "PASHA Holding" is organizing the biggest summit in the region to take place at the Baku Congress Center from November 30 to December 1, 2023. Known for its unwavering support for innovation and high-tech initiatives, Bakcell has maintained its dynamic role as a sponsor of innovation events for the 3rd year.

The summit is aimed at bringing together the top leaders in the field of technology, companies, and innovative start-ups and supporting the development of the innovation ecosystem in the region. On the first day of the event, Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller shared his knowledge and experience with the audience and exchanged useful ideas with the participants.

“We are pleased to be the "Speed and Telecom Partner" of this event as a company that consistently stands out for its innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector. During the past period, we have taken serious steps in telecommunications by providing subscribers with VoLTE, the most modern voice technology, and the updated Bakcell application. As a result of our success, in 2023, we were awarded the "Speedtest" award by the company Ookla® and received the title of "Azerbaijan's fastest operator." We will further strengthen our large-scale activities in bringing the most advanced technologies to the country in the coming period." - said Klaus Mueller.

Bakcell is currently conducting large-scale campaigns across the country with the slogan "The fastest in the country". The company is part of “NEQSOL Holding”.