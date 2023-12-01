Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship in gymnastics verges final (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among age categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among age categories in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in Baku's National Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall, Trend reports.

60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan City compete.

Gymnasts in the following age groups will compete in men's artistic gymnastics: minors (born in 2016), youngsters (born in 2014-2015), children (born in 2012-2013), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (born in 2008-2009 - category B; 2006-2007 - category A), and seniors (born in 2005 and older).

Women's artistic gymnastics competitions are offered for athletes of the following ages: children (born in 2013-2014), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), juniors (born in 2008-2010), and seniors (born in 2007).

The competitions have been held from November 30.

The results of the final competition day will determine the winners of the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics in individual all-around among youngsters, children, pre-juniors, juniors, and seniors on vault, floor exercises, pommel horse exercises, rings, parallel bars, and horizontal bars.

The results of the last day will also determine the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics in individual all-around among pre-juniors, juniors, and seniors on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercises.

