Azerbaijan relocates native residents back to Aghali village - President's representative

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. The resettlement process in Azerbaijan's Aghali began in 2022, with a total of 175 households (871 individuals) transferred to the village during the year, Special Representative of Azerbaijan's President in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur economic zone, Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges".

"Returning families in Aghali are given access to health care, clean water, clean energy, decent jobs, and other opportunities. There is an Aghali service center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities, and so on to make public services more accessible," he said.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, state officials and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges". The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.

