Azerbaijan making globe more environment-friendly - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The attitude of the international community toward developments in the world is ambiguous, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment and a mine-free life to achieve sustainable development goals.".

"Azerbaijan contributes to worldwide environmental progress. Azerbaijan is currently working hard to employ cleaner energy resources. Various actions are undertaken to improve green spaces, and new forest belts are established," he said.

"As a matter of fact, Armenians have devastated 54 hectares of our forests and contaminated our lands with mines and explosive weapons," Gurbanov added.

Sadig Gurbanov concluded that the entire world discusses concerns such as global warming, environmental disasters, droughts, and water resource depletion, but they forget that mines are one of the elements driving the destruction of flora and wildlife, in addition to the loss of life.

The International Baku Forum on "Healthy Environment and Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" is being organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel