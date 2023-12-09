Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8, Trend reports.

The ceremony, which takes place at the end of each year in different countries, in Baku was exceptionally stunning, providing the audience with unforgettable moments.

Guests of the ceremony, held at the Baku Convention Center, got acquainted with exhibition of championship-winning cars in the foyer.

The showcased cars included those driven by winners of Formula 1, the World Rally Championship, the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), the FIA World Endurance Championship, Formula E, and the World Rallycross Championship in 2023.

The ceremony, held in partnership with the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, was notable for its extraordinary stage presentation. To achieve this, the largest hall of the Baku Convention Center was completely transformed using special designs, lighting, and structures, creating a fantastic effect.

The award ceremony, a tradition held by FIA for many years, began with a motorcade. However, the Baku presentation introduced an innovation to this tradition, starting the FIA anthem with modern, digital sound and stunning visuals.

Unlike award ceremonies in other countries, the show in Baku featured not only award moments. It also included presentation of Azerbaijani culture, hospitality, rich cuisine, and Azerbaijan's policy aimed at peaceful coexistence and cooperation with other nations.

The unforgettable show in Baku continued with performances by soloists from the Azerbaijani State Orchestra of Folk Instruments. The performers, dressed in national costumes, presented enchanting music, which is part of the culture of the Azerbaijani people.

The presentation demonstrated the potential for integration and cooperation through a universal language understood equally by all peoples of the world - music.

The award ceremony also featured the native sounds of the "Sari Gelin" folk song, which is another integral part of Azerbaijan's national identity, touching the most subtle feelings of all Azerbaijanis, and is also perceived throughout the world as the embodiment of the country's cultural heritage.

The program, structured as an interactive dialogue with the audience, conveyed a message about the importance of intercultural dialogue. Thus, the significance of diversity and harmony between the East and the West was once again highlighted through the synthesis of musical motifs from different genres.

One of the most unexpected moments for the audience was when Azerbaijani drummers, passing across the entire hall, performed rhythms rooted in antiquity. These rhythms stirred the audience to stand up in the hall where the ceremony took place.

The ceremony featured performances by People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Alikhan Samadov, Natig Shirinov and his group, Honored Artists Alexey Miltykh, Emil Afrasiyab, Fergana Gasimova, Isfar Sarabsky, as well as the orchestra of folk instruments of the Azerbaijani State Ensemble of Song and Dance named after Fikrat Amirov, and the "Mirvari" dance ensemble.

Performances by equilibrists Sabina Mammadova and Polina Pravdina added additional colorful and touching moments to the program.

Awards were presented in various categories of motorsports at the event.

Taking the stage, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, noting that "this night is the night of winners", once again congratulated those who achieved victory in competitions.

He expressed gratitude to the city of Baku for hosting the FIA General Assembly and the Award Ceremony, thanking for the hospitality.

The FIA President, stating that he is pleased to see everyone at the Award Ceremony, congratulated on the high level of organization of the event.

Then, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, and others presented awards to winners in various categories for 2023.

President of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali, awarded Sergio Perez, who twice became the winner of Formula 1 in Baku and took the stage with the words "I love Baku". The awardees included Oracle Red Bull Racing winner Christian Horner and Formula 1 winner Max Verstappen.

During the award ceremony, not only the current winners were mentioned, but also champions who have passed away, and who in the past participated in various competitions.