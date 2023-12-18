More former IDPs return to Azerbaijani Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The return of former IDPs to the restored town of Fuzuli continues by the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs organized another group of returning citizens sent to Fuzuli from Garadagh district of Baku on December 18. At this stage, 22 more families - 94 people are returning to Fuzuli town.

The people expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care, as well as to the brave Azerbaijani army - heroic soldiers, and officers who liberated the lands from Armenian occupation.

Families returning to Fuzuli will settle in newly built houses.

Thus, the permanent residence of 380 families or 1392 people in Fuzuli will be ensured.

