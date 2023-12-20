Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan finalizing preparatory work for "Karabakh - MOIK" game at Khankendi stadium

Society Materials 20 December 2023 17:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan finalizing preparatory work for "Karabakh - MOIK" game at Khankendi stadium

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Preparatory work for the "Karabakh-MOIK" soccer game is being finalized at the stadium in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Trend reports.

The installation of new seats has already been completed at the stadium.

One of the back stands behind the gate reads "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" in large letters, while the other reads "Khankendi".

New photos from the stadium in Khankendi were circulated in social networks.

The game will be the 1/8 finals game of Azerbaijan Cup. The teams will lock horns on December 21 at 14:00 (GMT+4) at the stadium in Khankendi.

