Azerbaijan's PFL announces referees of Qarabag FC - MOIK match in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Ali Aliyev has been appointed main referee for Azerbaijan Cup's historic 1/8 finals match between Qarabag FC and MOIK to be held in Khankendi, Trend reports via the press service of Azerbaijan's Professional Football League (PFL).

Aliyev will go down in history as the first referee who will serve match played in Azerbaijani territories, liberated from Armenian occupation, for the first time.

The referee team also includes Shirmammad Mammadov, Taleh Mammadov, Kamal Umudlu, Javid Jalilov (VAR referee), and Kamran Bayramov (AVAR referee), Munis Abdullayev (referee inspector), and Emin Jafarov (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan representative).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel