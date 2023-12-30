Azerbaijan approves nomination of another person's candidacy for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has approved nomination of another person's candidacy for participation in presidential election, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said, Trend reports.

After discussion, the issue of approving the candidacy of self-nominated Namizad Safarov was put to a vote and adopted.

Thus, the number of persons whose candidacies for participation in the election have been approved has reached 16.

Previously, on December 19, the commission approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for participation in the early presidential election.

The CEC meeting held on December 21 approved the candidacies of self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan), and Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party).

On December 26, the CEC meeting discussed the issue of the approval of candidacies of self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz, and Gulamhuseyn Alibayli, and after discussion, the issue was put to a vote and adopted.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

