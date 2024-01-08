University town to be established near center of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. A university campus will be created near the central part of Baku, Trend reports, referring to the 'Baku city General Plan 2040'.

To prevent traffic congestion on the territory of Central Baku and to create an educational institution on the territory with convenient transport links to all settlements of the Absheron Peninsula, it is planned to create a green university town close to the central part of Baku.

The new university town will include private and public higher education institutions, as well as student dormitories.

The university town will benefit from new urban planning systems focused on public transportation (railroad, metro, and buses). The center will also house private and public institutions that provide administrative services to the area. As a result, by combining a research cluster and public transport-oriented urban systems, the university campus is set to become Baku's new knowledge center.

