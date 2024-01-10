Police seize ammunition in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Ammunition has been found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

The ministry said that the police found and seized 11 grenades, 17 automatic weapons of different brands, two pistols, 10 rifles, 12 grenade igniters, 84 cartridge combs, two cartridge cases, 12 bayonet knives, 6,635 cartridges of different caliber, and other ammunition during actions carried out on January 9 in the territory of Khankendi city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

