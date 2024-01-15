Azerbaijan busts drug vehicle coming from Iran to Russia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. A large amount of drugs hidden in unusual ways was found in a vehicle carrying vegetables from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation in transit through Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (SCC).

SCC said the cargo vehicle was detained at the Astara customs station. During questioning, the driver stated that there were no hidden items in the vehicle that had not been declared to the customs authority.

"During the inspection conducted on the stationary X-ray station, suspicious markings were detected. Meanwhile, a cargo containing lettuce was inspected by a service dog," the service said.

This resulted in the uncovering of a large amount of drugs. A total of 30 packages containing 209 sealed wrappings, which were foiled and registered as lettuce were found.

According to the conclusion of the Center of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice, 69 kg 970 grams of dried marijuana and 20 kg 870 grams of hashish resin were identified in the packages.

"An investigation is underway on this case," the press service of the SCC said.

