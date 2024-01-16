Baku's new general plan prohibits construction of buildings higher than five floors in certain areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Baku has more than a thousand hectares of territory, which is referred to as a specially protected zone, where construction of buildings higher than five floors will not be allowed, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony of presentation of the General Development Plan of Baku City until 2040.

"The density of historical monuments was taken into account here, thus restrictions were imposed on construction. Serious steps will be taken, especially in the city center, taking into account careful attitude to historical and cultural heritage," Guliyev said.

The development of Baku city until 2040 will be based on the strategy of multi-center development.

The strategy of multi-center development aims at: unloading the center of Baku from heavy traffic; increasing and strengthening the attractiveness of suburban areas, diversification of the economy, modernization of housing, and increasing the level of services.

Central Baku includes six administrative districts of Baku city (Sabail, Yasamal, Nasimi, Narimanov, Nizami, Khatai) and the territory of Garachuhur settlement. The coverage of Central Baku includes the territory and main development areas to be covered by the future subway network.

