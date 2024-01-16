Baku's oil-contaminated territories to be cleaned up - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The territories of Baku, contaminated by oil, will be cleaned up, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at a presentation ceremony of the Master Plan of Baku's Development until 2040, Trend reports.

He noted that those areas will be recovered.

“According to the Master Plan, steps will be taken to ensure that Baku becomes not an industrial, but a people-oriented city. The 'White City' project can be shown as an example,” the official added.

