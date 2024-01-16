Some universities can be transfered outside Baku - official

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 16 January 2024 12:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Some universities can be transferred outside Baku and will continue their activities within a single campus, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at a presentation ceremony of the Master Plan of Baku's Development until 2040, Trend reports.

He noted that this is a serious reform that must be carried out by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

“In the coming years, an action plan on this may be developed and implemented jointly with the Ministry of Science and Education,” the official said.

