More ex-IDP families get keys to their homes in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), 30 families totaling 106 people, who left Baku's Garadagh area, has arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city., Trend reports.

The newly arrived families were given keys to their apartments.

Officials from Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, as well as the President's Special Representative Office in the liberated lands of the Karabakh economic zone (except the Shusha district), attended the key-handover ceremony.

The families will live in newly built residences in Fuzuli.

As of present, 440 households, or 1,625 individuals, have a permanent settlement in Fuzuli.

