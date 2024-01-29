Azerbaijan's Public Council urges Armenia to stop Amuldagh gold mining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan has called on Armenia to stop mining at the Amuldagh gold mine, chairman of the council Amin Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, following Armenia's expressed intent to construct a plant near the border with Nakhchivan in the Arazdeyen village last June, various statements have been issued, including the submission of an open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on this matter.

"We appreciate the protest by Armenian civil society organizations and eco-activists who have expressed concern about the environmental risks posed by the Amuldagh mine's exploitation, notably its impact on biodiversity and water resources. Last June, we released several declarations regarding Armenia's intention to build a factory near the Nakhchivan border near the town of Arazdeyen. Unfortunately, there was no response from Armenian civic society at the time. However, more than 100 Armenian civil society organizations and eco-activists have raised their concerns over the Amuldagh gold mine and its effects. As a result of these activities, heavy metals are released into the Bargushad River and pollute the Araz river via the Hakari River. Unfortunately, foreign firms function as investors," the chairman added.

The Amuldagh deposit is around 13 kilometers from Istisu, a natural mineral water reservoir. The development of the Amuldagh deposit is inflicting severe and devastating harm to Istisu's mineral springs.

The Amuldagh deposit is located between the Arpachay and Bazarchay rivers, which flow through Azerbaijan into the Araz river. The use of illegal and very harmful toxic compounds in the exploitation of the Amuldagh field is destroying the ecosystem, acidifying river flows and contaminating water. Gold mining pollutes not only the Araz river, but it also has a significant impact on the surrounding Goycha lake environment. Furthermore, this business poses a serious risk to the Caspian Sea basin. As the Arpachay and Bazarchay rivers, flowing through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, join the Araz river and eventually discharge into the Caspian Sea, the exploitation of the field results in severe environmental damage not only in Azerbaijan but also in Iran and other Caspian countries..

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel