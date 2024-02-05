Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with CIS PA observation mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with a delegation led by the head of the observation mission of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament Zhakip Asanov. The delegation included Secretary General of the CIS PA Council Dmitry Kobitsky and other officials, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Welcoming guests, Kamran Aliyev stated that the country is rapidly flourishing as a result of comprehensive reforms implemented by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the last two decades.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, will be held for the first time in the country's history across the entire sovereign territory and hold significant importance for the people. He also spoke about the tasks facing the prosecutor's offices regarding the conduct of elections in free and democratic conditions, ensuring the free expression of voters' will, and compliance with electoral laws.

Asanov, Kobitsky, and other participants in the meeting highlighted the importance of the meetings conducted by the observation mission during their stay in the country.

They noted that all conditions have been created for conducting elections at a high level, and the electoral legislation complies with international standards.

Hailing the pre-election preparation process alongside the work of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, they highly appreciated the work of the prosecutor's offices.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

