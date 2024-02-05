Azerbaijani MFA announces number of Armenia-planted landmine victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Number of Armenia-planted landmine victims has reached 344, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Trend reports.

The ministry said that 65 people were killed as a result of the mine explosions since the end of 2020.

"Yet another civilian was maimed following a landmine explosion for the last two days. Armenia bears responsibility for the lost lives of innocent civilians," added the ministry.

On February 4, a resident of Garadaghli village Hasanali Aliyev was injured by a mine explosion in the area of Giziloba village in the Tartar district, and today Tartar city's resident Azer Mammadov was blown up by a mine while grazing cattle and received a leg injury as a result of a mine explosion in Goyarkh village, Aghdara district (former contact line with Armenian army).

