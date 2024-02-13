Azerbaijan announces return of former IDPs to Karkijahan settlement this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev conducted another reception for citizens, a source in the committee told Trend.

The citizens' appeals primarily focused on housing and household issues, employment, returning to the territories liberated from occupation, and other matters.

Moreover, the citizens' appeals and the issues raised by them will be reviewed and resolved in accordance with the legislation.

After the conclusion of the personal reception of citizens, the chairman of the committee met with a group of residents from Karkijahan settlement near Khankendi city.

He provided detailed information to the meeting participants about the progress made in fulfilling the tasks set by the head of state regarding the restoration of liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

It was noted that this year, the first group of DPs will be resettled in Karkijahan.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel