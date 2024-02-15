Azerbaijan abolishes age limit for female servicemen in reserve

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the approval of the law "On the Status of Servicemen" and "Regulations on Military Service" on amendments to the laws on Labor Pensions and Military Duty and Military Service, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the age limit for female servicemen has been canceled in Azerbaijan.

The amendments stipulate that to eliminate the contradiction between the Law on Military Duty and Military Service and the Regulation on Military Service in connection with the age limit of female servicemen in the reserve, as well as to ensure gender equality in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is considered expedient to equalize the age limit of female and male servicemen in the reserve.

