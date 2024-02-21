Baku-Guba highway to erect overground pedestrian crossing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. A new overground pedestrian crossing is being built at the 72.5th kilometer of the M1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The overall design length of the crossing is 48.6 meters, with a width of three meters. The passage, which stands 5.5 meters above the road, is made of metal. Work has already begun on the span installation.



The project calls for the construction of a bus stop, a control room where staff can supervise the operation of the crossing, and landscaping around the pedestrian crossing.



The M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border route is a critical component of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

