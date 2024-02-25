World Cup in Baku: French gymnast wins gold medal in women's tumbling program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. French gymnast Candy Briere-Vetillard has won a gold medal in the women's tumbling program at the World Cup in Baku with a score of 26.500 points, Trend reports.

Alexandra Efraimoglou, a gymnast from Greece, secured the silver medal with a score of 26.100 points as evaluated by the judges. Meanwhile, Marie Deloge from France earned the bronze medal with a score of 24.500 points.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

