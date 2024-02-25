Chinese athletes win gold at World Cup in Baku in synchronized trampoline program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Representatives of China Weijian Fu and Jie Zhou took first place in the synchronized trampoline program at the World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The athletes’ result for the performance was 51.090 points.

Second place were taken by gymnasts from Kazakhstan - Pirmammad Aliyev and Danil Musabaev; the judges rated their performance at 50.520 points.

The third position with a score of 50.470 points was taken by Ryan Maccagnan and Isaac Rowley from the USA.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.