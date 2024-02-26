Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly genocide memorial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijani officials have visited Khojaly genocide memorial in Baku in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the massacre, Trend reports.

The officials, including Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and others laid flowers at the memorial, honoring the memory of the tragedy victims.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

