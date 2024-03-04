"Robotex Türkiye" supported by Azercell concludes! (PHOTO)

More than 100 teams have advanced to the next stage of the competition

The regional competitions of "Robotex Türkiye" took place in Baku on March 2-3, with the general sponsorship of Azercell and in partnership with Nakhchivan State University. The robotics festival brought together over 1500 participants from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Within the competition, participants had the opportunity to present their projects on programming, robot development, and startups. Schoolchildren, students, and employees of private companies were eligible to participate. A total of 109 teams advanced to the next stage of the competition, receiving awards in 19 different categories. To empower and motivate girls in the fields of robotics, innovation, and ICT, three female teams received awards in special nomination.

The next stage of the competition will take place on April 20–21 in Türkiye, Antalya city. In addition to representatives from Azerbaijan and Türkiye, youth from Kazakhstan will also join the championship. The most outstanding teams will have the opportunity to participate in the International Robotics Championship, which will be held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

It is worth mentioning that "Robotex Türkiye" was conducted in Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, and the Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

Azercell, committed to supporting initiatives that promote development of youth in the field of new technologies and innovations, congratulates all the winners and wishes them success in the next stage of the international competition!