Azerbaijan hosts event on gender equality

Society Materials 5 March 2024 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
AKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization is holding an event called “Gender Equality in Standardization," Trend reports.

The event was attended by the Director General of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Saadat Gahramanova, Azerbaijani MP, Member of the Parliament's Committee on Family, Women and Children Sevil Mikayilova, Chairperson of the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development Sakina Babayeva and other persons.

