Financial Chain Corporation in the Khankendi-Baku Ultra Marathon (PHOTO)

Financial Chain Corporation attended the final stage of the Khankendi-Baku Ultra Marathon jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

The participants of the international ultra-marathon organized for the first time in Azerbaijan reached the finish line in Baku after covering a distance of 380 kilometers. 64 athletes from different countries were participating in the marathon held within the framework of “Sports Week” and “Year of Solidarity for the Green World”. Four of them were Mexican, five Turkish, and one was Moldovan. Others were representatives of Azerbaijan.

Ultra marathon participants reached Baku on March 4, crossing the Khankendi-Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh-Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 kilometers) and Gobustan-Baku (55 kilometers) stages.

Artyom Aliyev from Azerbaijan finished first ahead of all his competitors also winning the overall stage.

As one of the sponsors of the marathon Financial Chain Corporation’s representatives also attended the final ceremony and presented gifts to the winners.

Financial Chain Corporation, which always supports the development of sports in the country, congratulates all winners of the marathon, wishing them future successes.