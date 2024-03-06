I aim to replicate Cottbus' World Cup success in Baku – Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. I aspire to see a replication of the success achieved at the Cottbus, Germany, during the artistic gymnastics event in Baku at the upcoming World Cup, member of the Azerbaijani national team Nikita Simonov told Trend.

Nikita Simonov won gold in the rings exercise program at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, which took place between February 22 and 25.

The gymnast said that the preparation for the Baku World Cup was successful.

"Today's podium training went smoothly and according to plan. I concentrated on improving technique and precision in execution, as well as fine-tuning program aspects. I'm confident in my ability to perform well in tomorrow's qualifier and, later, the final. Performing in Baku is surely more comfortable, thanks to familiar walls and a friendly audience in our home venue. After finishing first at the World Cup in Cottbus, I'm hoping to repeat my success in Baku and the upcoming stage in Doha, Qatar.

I won't alter my program for the Baku competition, except to refine the precision of my performance. I was pleased with my Cottbus performance—it exuded confidence, and I thoroughly enjoyed the program. I aim to experience the same joy in my performance in Baku," said the gymnast.

Speaking about winning a license for the Olympic Games 2024, Nikita Simonov stressed that for this purpose, it is necessary to perform well at three of the four stages of the World Cup this year.

The athlete also added that the large number of participants at the World Cup in Baku encourages him to focus even more on his goals.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 7 to 10. Representatives of 67 countries will take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agharzayev in men's artistic gymnastics, and Nazanin Teymurova in women's artistic gymnastics.

