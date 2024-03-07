If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The next edition of Idman Bizde has been broadcast, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

This time around, the program's guest was Yashar Vahabzade, a former football player and head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

Vahabzade uttered his hopes for Qarabag's Europa League round-of-16 encounter against Bayer and expressed optimism for the game in Baku. He also discussed the current state of the Azerbaijan national team's junior age groups.

