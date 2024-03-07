Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 7 March 2024 15:10 (UTC +04:00)
If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Vugar Imanov
Vugar Imanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The next edition of Idman Bizde has been broadcast, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

This time around, the program's guest was Yashar Vahabzade, a former football player and head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

Vahabzade uttered his hopes for Qarabag's Europa League round-of-16 encounter against Bayer and expressed optimism for the game in Baku. He also discussed the current state of the Azerbaijan national team's junior age groups.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Подписывайтесь на наш канал в WhatsApp, и будьте в курсе главных новостей!

If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)
If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)
If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)
If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)
If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)
If Qarabag ends Bayer’s star streak, to overrun Bayern - Azerbaijani coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more