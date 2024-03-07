Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts event on organizing vocational training for population (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan's Shusha city has hosted a roundtable event on the "Organization of vocational training of the population" within the framework of the 'I State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan', Trend reports.

The event emphasized that such initiatives provide crucial support in ensuring employment for citizens relocating to the liberated regions, and noted that within the working group of the mentioned state program, a study was conducted (covering demographic, labor, and social indicators), meetings were held with 256 employers, the demand for labor was assessed, and employment has already been secured for 1,495 people, with ongoing efforts to ensure employment for 979 more.

Participants of the event were briefed on professional courses that the State Employment Agency plans to organize for residents of the liberated territories to acquire new skills.

The event also highlighted that the initial goal is to involve 12,000 people in vocational training, and the Karabakh Regional Center for Vocational Training, opened in Barda last year, plays a significant role in this area.

The discussion topics included engaging private educational institutions in activities in the liberated territories and supporting the activities of these institutions by government bodies in the liberated areas, and proposals were discussed to enhance employment and organize vocational training.

The event was jointly organized by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan for the Karabakh Economic Region, except Shusha district.

The participants included the Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Karabakh Economic Region, except Shusha district Bashir Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency Mustafa Abbasbayli, personnel of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan for the Shusha district, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, other government agencies and private educational institutions.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel